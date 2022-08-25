Immutable Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $248,574.86 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Immutable has a market capitalization of $248,574.86 and $12,349.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.
