Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.