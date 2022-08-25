Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $723,684.25 and $1,015.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764355 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015987 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
