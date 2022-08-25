Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.