Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 16% This Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $226,663.20 and approximately $7,754.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00767017 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015868 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

