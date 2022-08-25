InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, an increase of 4,587.8% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,817,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
INND stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 75,782,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
