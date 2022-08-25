InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, an increase of 4,587.8% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,817,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INND stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 75,782,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

