Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.15. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,710 shares.

Innovative Designs Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.