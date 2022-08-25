Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) COO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) COO John Sieckhaus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
Recommended Stories
