Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) COO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) COO John Sieckhaus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioSig Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

