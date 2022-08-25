Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $23,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,877.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,543,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

