Insider Buying: Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Acquires 1,928 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 864,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,618. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.