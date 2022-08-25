Insider Buying: Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 864,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

