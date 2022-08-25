Insider Buying: Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 864,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
