Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) VP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) VP Vliet Christopher Van purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $19,575.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 59,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,603.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Global Business Travel Group

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

