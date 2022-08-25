Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) VP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) VP Vliet Christopher Van purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $19,575.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 59,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,603.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.