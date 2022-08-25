Insider Buying: Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Rob Gordon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,062.94).

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

Inghams Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides, fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.