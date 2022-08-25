Insider Buying: Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Rob Gordon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,062.94).
Inghams Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Inghams Group Company Profile
