Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £149.31 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($180.41).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 1.3 %

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.11) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 499.80 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,154 ($13.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £650.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.