Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys 1,035 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Director James Pantelidis bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,775,207.76.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00.
  • On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$34.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

