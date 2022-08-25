Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys 1,035 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,775,207.76.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.
TSE PKI opened at C$34.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
