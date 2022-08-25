Insider Buying: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Director Purchases $119,800.00 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plains GP Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

