Insider Buying: Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Insider Buys £10,119.90 in Stock

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) insider Tami Gottlieb purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £10,119.90 ($12,228.01).

Plus500 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,783 ($21.54) on Thursday. Plus500 Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,241.50 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,848 ($22.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,648.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 550.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.