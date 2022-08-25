Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace purchased 28,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $524,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,668,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TMCI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 150,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,530. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
