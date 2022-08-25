Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace purchased 28,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $524,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,668,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 150,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,530. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

