Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 5,055 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,781,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,626,000 after purchasing an additional 149,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3,211.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 138,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.