Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) VP Sells 18,041 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,566.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18.
Gevo Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 5,077,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
