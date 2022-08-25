Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $863,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Moderna by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

