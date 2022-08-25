Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 23,600 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 1,481,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MP Materials by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

