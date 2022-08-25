Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 74,364 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 337,612.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,936,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,112,195.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 310,280.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, hitting 4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,405. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

