Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 136,617 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,172,861,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,215. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

