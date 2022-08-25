Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CEO Sells 45,655 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WM Technology Trading Up 6.3 %
MAPS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MAPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.
Institutional Trading of WM Technology
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.