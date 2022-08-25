Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CEO Sells 45,655 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

MAPS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

WM Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 842,321 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WM Technology by 13,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

