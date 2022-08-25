Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells 28,174 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
WM Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 872,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,358. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
