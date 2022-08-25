Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells 28,174 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WM Technology Stock Performance

WM Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 872,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,358. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WM Technology

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

