Instadapp (INST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.20 Million

Instadapp (INST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Instadapp has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $60,639.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Instadapp has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

