Instadapp (INST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.20 Million

Instadapp (INST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Instadapp has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $60,639.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Instadapp has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.
About Instadapp
Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.
