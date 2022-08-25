Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.46

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.46 and traded as high as C$34.05. Interfor shares last traded at C$33.56, with a volume of 105,786 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Interfor Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 4.9785164 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche acquired 1,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,750. In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,750. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,628,188.26.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

