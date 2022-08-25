International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.36. 54,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.