International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 135.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 50,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.27. 25,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

