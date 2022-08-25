Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

