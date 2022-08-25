Intersect Capital LLC Buys 494 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $293.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.