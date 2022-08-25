Intersect Capital LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $45,597,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Celanese by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after buying an additional 182,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.