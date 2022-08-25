Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.