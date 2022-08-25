Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 145 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,251,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,355,000 after purchasing an additional 239,760 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

