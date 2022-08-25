Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

