Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $370.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

