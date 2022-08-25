Intersect Capital LLC Sells 721 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.