Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $125.11. 4,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,104. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.