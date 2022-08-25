Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Silicom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Silicom worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Silicom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

