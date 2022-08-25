Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Park Aerospace worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 848,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 353,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 338,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

PKE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,957. The firm has a market cap of $241.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.62. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Park Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

