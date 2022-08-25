Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 182,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

