Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $12.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,289. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $351.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

