Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey makes up about 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Franklin Covey worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $6,097,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $693 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

