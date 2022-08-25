Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

