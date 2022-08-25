Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,983 Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,594,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.