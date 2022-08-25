Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $146.68 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

