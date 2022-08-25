Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

