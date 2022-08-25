Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.74 and its 200-day moving average is $434.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

