Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,700 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

